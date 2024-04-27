AAP-run schools suffer greatly; Delhi HC orders gov't to initiate action than spread false information

After the Delhi High Court (HC) rebuked Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) regarding their failure to provide textbooks in government schools came another set of disparaging remarks. Ashok Aggarwal, an advocate and petitioner who brought the matter to light, highlighted that the depiction of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-run schools in its advertisements is significantly different from the reality, reported ANI.



Aggarwal told ANI that the reality in Delhi schools is vastly different as he described the classrooms being overcrowded, with almost 140 students studying in a single classroom, overridden with inadequate facilities such as a lack of water supply.



He further claimed that around eight lakh students study under the MCD and none of them have received textbooks, notebooks, and uniforms.



Students yet to receive books

The advocate added, "Ten lakh students from standard I to VIII who come under the Right to Education Act, are under the Delhi government. They have now received notebooks after the high court lambasted them (Delhi government and MCD), however, none of the students have got books," he said.



According to an ANI report, the bench led by Acting Chief Justice Manmohan, alongside Justice Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora, expressed dissatisfaction with the Aam Aadmi Party-led MCD. They criticised the Delhi Chief Minister for prioritising personal interests over national concerns by remaining in office despite being arrested.



Furthermore, the court slammed Urban Development Minister of Delhi, Saurabh Bharadwaj, stating that he has disregarded the struggles of students. The court emphasised that such behaviour represents extreme arrogance and misuse of power.