No Normalisation of scores for CUET-UG, NET: UGC Chief

The score normalisation process in the Common University Entrance Test - Undergraduate (CUET-UG), and National Eligibility Test (NET) exams will be discontinued, informed the University Grants Commission (UGC) Chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar today, Monday, April 22, as reported by PTI.

"No normalisation of scores will be required this year since both exams will be conducted in a single shift for a subject," Kumar told PTI.

What is normalisation?

Normalisation is a process for revising the score of a student in a way that it becomes comparable with the score of another. This becomes necessary when an examination in the same subject is held in multiple sessions, each with a different paper.

It had been earlier reported that the conducting body of the CUET UG exam, the National Testing Agency (NTA), has been planning to do away with the score normalisation process in the third edition of the exam this year.

This year, the entrance examination for admission into various undergraduate courses in several central, state-run and private universities across India, is going to be conducted in hybrid mode, which means that the exam will be held both offline (pen and paper) and online (computer-based) modes.

Last year, many candidates were confused about the ‘normalised score’ on their scorecards after the NTA released results for CUET-UG in July 2023.

This year, the CUET-UG is scheduled to be held between May 15 and 24, 2024. The NTA will conduct the exam for around 13.48 lakh candidates across 380 exam centres in India, including 26 cities outside the country.

Similarly, the UGC-NET, which was earlier conducted in CBT mode, will be held in pen and paper mode on June 16.