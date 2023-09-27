A 14-year-old boy died a fateful death after being hit by a speeding SUV (Sports Utility Vehicle) in West Bengal's Purba Bardhaman district on Tuesday, September 26. The boy and his cousin reportedly were going to school when they met with the accident, according to The New Indian Express.



The cousin is reportedly injured but is out of any immediate danger.



The incident happened on the Burdwan-Bankura highway in Metedanga village in Khandaghosh police station area, the police said. The two children were walking to school when the SUV which was heading towards Bankura hit them.



The victims identified as Sheikh Samim Aktar (14) and Nazima Parveen (13) were immediately taken to the Burdwan Medical College and Hospital, where Aktar was declared dead by the doctors and Parveen is currently undergoing treatment at the hospital.



The locals protested the death and blocked the highway with tree trunks, but after assurances from the police that the speeding vehicles would be kept in check, the blockade was withdrawn, according to The New Indian Express.



Another student loses life

An engineering student at Qutbullapur in Hyderabad lost his life after being grievously injured in an accident, on Monday, September 25, according to sources.

The police said that the 21-year-old victim B Pavan Kumar, pursuing an Aeronautical Engineering course from a private institution, was travelling on a bike along with his friend Manudeep, 22, when a DCM (Direct Current Motor) truck hit them near Kaisernagar crossroads.



Both of the friends fell from the bike and suffered head injuries. Manudeep has been shifted to a hospital where he is undergoing treatment. The police have registered a case against the driver of the vehicle for negligence and the driver is still in custody, stated a report in Telangana Today.