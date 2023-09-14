Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) National Convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on September 13, Wednesday, quoted a dialogue from Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan's latest Blockbuster film Jawan, in which, the actor asks people to choose their leader wisely, The CM of Delhi asserted that AAP is the only political party that asks for votes based on the promise of providing quality education.

Kejriwal reiterated his opposition to the One Nation One Election concept. Kejriwal, who was in Amritsar to inaugurate a School of Eminence, spoke to the media and shared, "In the movie Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan said not to give votes on the basis of religion and caste and instead ask them (candidates) if they can give good education and medical aid. Today, there is only one party, that is AAP, that asks for votes on the promise of providing education to their children.''

Later addressing the gathering during the Sikhiya Kranti Rally in Amritsar, without naming any party, Kejriwal said, "It has been 75 years, I don't remember that any party said that we will build schools, build good hospitals, even now they don't say so, their intent is bad. Recently, the film Jawan has been released. It is a good film, you must watch it. You must have heard Shah Rukh Khan's dialogue and he says they will come and seek votes before polls in the name of religion, caste but confront them and ask these parties what they will do for education and treatment facilities. We want to tell Shah Rukh Khan sahab that in the entire country, AAP is the only party which works for good education and gives good health facilities to people,'' he said.

"If we could bring education and health revolution, why could other parties not do it in 75 years," he questioned, while adding they remained busy only in accumulating wealth.