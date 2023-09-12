Global Study Link (GSL), an educational consultancy, is organising Education Expo 2023 in Hyderabad, where students will have the chance to engage with delegates from prestigious universities worldwide. The event is aimed at helping aspiring students discuss courses and programmes and understand admission requirements abroad.

The expo will be held on Sunday, September 17, from 10 am to 4 pm at Mercure KCP in the city. The registration is free. Click here to register: http://bit.ly/Hydexpo-ie. For more details, students can visit GSL's website: www.globalstudylink.co.uk.

For more details and inquiries, Global Study Link - Hyderabad can be contacted physically at 302, Olbee Centre, Somajiguda, Raj Bhavan Road, Hyderabad, Telangana 500082; or via call on: +91 7736425999, 040-35162823, +91 9072697999.

The event is being organised in collaboration with The New Indian Express as the media partner. "This collaboration underscores the significance and credibility of the Education Expo 2023, making it a must-attend event for students and parents alike," states a press release from the consultancy. "Admission is free, but the opportunities are priceless," it adds.

GSL, a British Council-certified consultancy, has successfully placed thousands of students every year in top-tier institutions worldwide. It offers personalised student services that encompass every aspect of the admission process.