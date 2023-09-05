The All India Students’ Association (AISA) at Delhi University (DU) organised a rally today, September 5, at the Arts’ Faculty of the university, protesting against the recently introduced Four Year Undergraduate Programme (FYUP).

“Students have been growing increasingly frustrated with FYUP for months. First-year students, in particular, are bearing the brunt of it with a diluted syllabus and high course fees,” informed Abhigyan Gandhi, President of AISA, Delhi.

FYUP was initially introduced in DU during the 2022-2023 admission cycle, sparking significant controversy among students. Anjali Sharma, Secretary of AISA, Delhi, recalled, "They attempted to introduce FYUP in 2013, but we successfully pushed for its rollback. However, it was re-implemented by the BJP government last year. This move threatens the specialised courses DU is renowned for. Under FYUP, students are compelled to study irrelevant courses like Swachh Bharat and Fit India."

Anjali, currently pursuing her Master’s degree at IP College of DU, also highlighted the altered fee structure for undergraduate courses. She mentioned, "When I pursued my UG course, I paid around Rs 11,000 to Rs 15,000. Today, students are burdened with a 50% to 100% hike in course fees, ranging from Rs 30,000 to Rs 45,000 for the same programme." She further lamented the degradation in the quality of these courses, stating, "Essentially, they are transforming DU, a central university, into a haven exclusively for the privileged. They are just legalising discrimination.”

AISA's concerns extend beyond syllabus dilution and fee changes. They are also demanding the reversal of the New Internal Assessment Scheme under FYUP and the inclusion of English in the Ability Enhancement Course (AEC). Anjali asserted, "Previously, internal assessment accounted for only 25 marks, but now it constitutes nearly 75 marks. This gives a lot of arbitrary power to teachers who, as we have seen, can be casteist, sexist and biased. Such a system hinders students' critical thinking abilities, and we oppose that vehemently."

Abhigyan, vehemently condemning the FYUP, also adds that the DU Students Union (DUSU) elections should incorporate FYUP-related issues.

Further, AISA had also released a survey called FYUP Ka Report Card, in which, around 87% of DU students rejected this model of curriculum, thereby, clearly indicating the students' disapproval of the system. Via their referendum conducted in July 2023, they also found that in the Choice Based Credit System (CBCS), 70% - 80% weightage was on core papers and now, that has been slashed to just 35% to 40% weightage only.

“This is a movement of our education, our future, and the generations to come. Let’s make history together,” states the AISA press release of the ‘FYUP Par Halla Bol Rally’.