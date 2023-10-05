“To curb the unscientific intake in professional engineering courses by private universities, the state government is contemplating amending the technical education rules. Also, rules will be framed to curb the concentration of the private universities in Tier I cities,” said Dr MC Sudhakar, Karnataka's Higher Education Minister on Wednesday, October 4.



The minister was addressing the media on the sidelines of a workshop titled Enhancing Employability in Polytechnic Education. The development stems from a letter written by Sudhakar to the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) on September 14, urging it to introduce strict rules for starting and closing Engineering colleges and courses, especially in private universities in Tier I cities, as reported by The New Indian Express.

The council replied that it initiates the process of giving a nod to new institutions and new Engineering courses only after the applicant submits the stamped receipt by the state government along with a no-objection certificate from the affiliating body. Nonetheless, Sudhakar pointed out that he was exploring options to amend the rules in technical education and looking at other legal modalities to prevent private universities from increasing the seat intake and coming up with new Engineering courses unscientifically.

"As a result of the high intake, students do not become employable. The new rules will also help address the problem of uncontrolled growth of Engineering colleges in Tier I cities," he said. The minister added that there was a mixed response to the new curriculum drafted for polytechnic programmes in 2020 under the previous government, and the matter would be taken up for discussion.

Sudhakar also met Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday to finalise the committee for State Education Policy. He later said a chairman would be appointed by the CM and the committee would be formed soon, as per TNIE.