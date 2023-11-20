Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday, November 19, inaugurated the PM SHRI scheme in 63 Kendriya Vidyalayas and Navodaya Vidyalayas in Odisha, emphasising the collective responsibility to shape the future of around one crore children in the state, reports The New Indian Express. Launching the programme in the city, Pradhan said, "It is the responsibility of all of us to shape the future of about one crore children of Odisha."

According to the report, he also said that out of the 97 Kendriya and Navodaya Vidyalayas, the scheme was initially launched in 37 central schools and 26 Navodaya schools, receiving a sanctioned budget of Rs 50.08 crore for 2023-24. Pradhan highlighted the allocation of Rs 12.7 crore as the first instalment, with Rs 7.27 crore designated for central schools and Rs 5.43 crore for Navodaya Vidyalayas.

The PM SHRI initiative aims to enhance children's abilities, foster scientific temper, and stimulate creativity in arts, literature, and science, said the Union Minister. These schools will showcase all the components including curriculum and teaching methods recommended by the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

Despite the competitive selection process for states to participate, the Odisha government has not signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for PM SHRI, prompting Pradhan to express concern. "I have written three times to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to implement the scheme but the state government is not responding for one reason or another. A few states are not implementing the scheme for political purposes," Pradhan said.

If the Odisha government opts to implement PM SHRI, two schools in each block and urban area will transform into PM SHRI Schools, supported by a central government grant of rupees two crore per school. This initiative aims to develop around 800 government schools in Odisha into PM SHRI schools, with a substantial allocation of over Rs 1,600 crore over five years.

In addition to launching the PM SHRI scheme, Pradhan inaugurated various facilities at the Eastern Regional Language Center in Lakshmi Sagar, including administrative and academic buildings, dormitories, and guest buildings.