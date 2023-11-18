A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the University of Hyderabad (UoH) and Dharmavana Nature Ark (DNA) Foundation, an NGO dedicated to the conservation of rare and threatened plants and animals native to India, especially the Eastern Ghats region.

The ceremony was attended by the Registrar, Dr Devesh Nigam; the Dean of Life Sciences, Prof N Siva Kumar; the Head of the Department of Plant Sciences, Prof S Rajagopal; Dr Siddharthan S, of the Department of Plant Sciences; Anu Kashyap Durr, Director of DNA; Harish Yarlagadda, Co-founder of DNA; and Sarada Kalavapudi, CEO of DNA under the support of Prof Samrat L Sabat Director Research & Development Cell, University of Hyderabad.

The MoU aims for research collaboration with DNA on various aspects of research on ecology and biodiversity conservation. Other areas of research collaboration include climate change, geology, microbiology and data science from various departments of the University of Hyderabad.

Dharmavana Nature Ark is a 400-acre area in the Yadadri‑Bhuvanagiri District of Telangana, approximately 50 km from Hyderabad. The foundation has established natural forests hosting the native plant species and along with other rare plants from nearby locations. DNA is a unique sanctuary of wildlife near Hyderabad, and the MOU would greatly enhance research on the conservation and sustainability of biodiversity.