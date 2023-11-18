Addressing the barriers to technological infrastructure, education ministers from countries in the Global South reiterated their shared commitment to overcome the digital divide for all learners on Friday, November 18.

The leaders propose to do this by agreeing to work collectively to develop affordable technology ecosystems and learning resources, including in local languages, PTI reports.

Ministers emphasised the key role played by teachers and education staff around the world in promoting education during the second edition of the Voice of the Global South Summit, hosted by India. Further, they also pointed out the need to foster an environment that will allow teachers to thrive in their profession, such as capacity building and exchange programmes.

The ministers also agreed to support collaborative solutions, innovations, and the sharing of best practices to enhance quality teaching, learning, and skilling, as well as to boost academic collaborations among educational institutions and student and faculty exchange programmes.

This session was graced by the presence of ministers and dignitaries of 14 countries from the Global South – Botswana, Brunei Darussalam, Georgia, Tunisia, Iran, Lao PDR, Malawi, Myanmar, Republic of Palau, Democratic Republic of São Tomé and Príncipe, Albania, Malaysia, Zimbabwe, Cameroon – who all participated virtually and shared their insights.

A statement from the Union Ministry of Education says, "The education ministers from the participating countries agreed on the need to work together for an accessible, equitable, inclusive, and sustainable future through quality education.”

The second edition of the Voice of the Global South Summit seeks to provide a forum for sharing the outcomes of various G20 meetings, maintaining the momentum generated by the previous summit, and discussing methods to achieve shared ambitions for inclusive and equitable international development.

Deliberations will also centre on leveraging digital technology to bridge the digital divide and enhance collaboration in the development of life, technical, and vocational skills.

It is expected that the summit's resolutions will be discussed in the upcoming G20 Virtual Summit, which will be hosted by India on November 22.