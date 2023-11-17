Punjab Engineering College (Deemed-to-be University) and Cadence Design Systems (India), a fully-owned subsidiary of Cadence Design Systems, Inc, entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on November 16, Thursday, marking the beginning of a long-term partnership.

This strategic partnership signifies a leap forward in providing world-class education and hands-on experience collaboratively in Cadence’s cutting-edge computational software technology through the newly started Bachelor of Technology (BTech) programme in Electronics Engineering (VLSI Design and Technology).

The MoU was signed by the director of Punjab Engineering College (PEC), Prof Baldev Setia, and Vijayakumar C Patil, Application Engineering Group Director, Cadence, in the presence of the head of the Electronics and Communication Engineering (ECE) Department, Prof Arun Kr Singh, BTech VLSI coordinator Dr Jyoti Kedia, and other faculty members of ECE Department.

Through this collaboration, PEC and Cadence aim to work together to enhance, improve, and extend the knowledge, capabilities, and expertise of the ecosystem in general and the students of PEC in particular. The key features of this collaboration are close alignment of the PEC curriculum towards industry-relevant challenges, new opportunities of internships to provide industry experience to PEC students during their studies and placements, and access to Cadence’s award-winning online training content.