Siksha ‘O’ Anusandhan Deemed-to-be University (SOA) on Tuesday, November 15, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in Bhubaneswar with the Department of Education and Training of Vinh Long province of Vietnam with the objective of promoting bilateral cooperation in the field of education and training.

The MoU said that the collaboration intended to enhance the existing friendship and convergence between India and Vietnam in educational activities, cultural exchanges and other activities.

Three other separate MoUs were also signed between SOA and Vinh Long University of Technology Education (VLUTE), Vietnam, University of Cuu Long, Long Ho, Vietnam and Putin Animal Feed, Vinh Long City, on the occasion.

The Vietnamese delegation was led by Dr Nguyen Thi Quyen Thanh, Vice-Chairman of the People’s Committee of Vinh Long province.

The MoU between the Vinh Long Education Department and SOA underlined mutual cooperation to create learning opportunities for students of the two countries and promote mutual relationship and understanding through cultural and student-teacher exchange.

The areas of cooperation will include higher education with stress on information technology, nanotechnology, cyber security, biotechnology and promotion of Vietnamese and Indian cultural studies and exchanges. The two parties will also focus on cooperation in scientific research and the conversion of progress in science and engineering into economic development with special emphasis on the agricultural economy.

The agreement between SOA and VLUTE aimed to promote understanding, strengthen cultural link, create opportunities for exchange of students, faculty members and others and enable VLUTE lecturers to undertake PhD programmes offered by SOA.

Similarly, the MoU signed between SOA and the University of Cuu Long has the objective of knowledge transfer through the development of collaborative and multi-disciplinary research projects, organisation of joint academic, scientific and cross-cultural activities, short and long-term exchange of research and teaching personnel and students.

The MoU signed between SOA and Putin Animal Feed aimed to promote cooperation in soft skill training, consulting and career orientation for Vietnamese students. The Vietnamese company will extend training as per the needs of the market and create opportunities for businesses to interact with students.

Prof Pradipta Kumar Nanda, Vice-Chancellor of SOA signed the MoUs while Truong Thanh Nhuan, Director of Vinh Long Department of Education and Training, signed on behalf of the department. Dr Nguyen Minh Sang, Vice Rector of VLUTE, Prof Luong Minh Cu, Associate Professor of the University of Cuu Long and Nguyen Tan Thu, Director, Putin Animal Feed, signed the other MoUs.

Prof Nachieketa K Sharma, Director the international Relations and University Outreach Program, welcomed the Vietnamese delegation.

Prof Sitikantha Mishra, Pro-Chancellor of SOA; Prof Manjula Das, Controller of Examination; Prof Anup Samantaray, Dean, Faculty of Management Sciences; Prof (Dr) Sanghamitra Mishra, Dean, Faculty of Medical Sciences and Prof Neeta Mohanty, Dean, Faculty of Dental Sciences, among others, were present.