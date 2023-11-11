The Institution of Engineering and Technology (IET), a global engineering body announces Pragati Bhattad, fourth-year student of Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) as this year’s national winner of the IET Scholarship Award 2023.

The stduent received the award for her innovative solution that focused on improving healthcare with Remote Medical Procedures (RMP) by enhancing network and storage security. She successfully caught the jury’s attention for implementing blockchains, multi-factor authentication, multi-party computation, and Artifical Intelligence (AI)-driven threat intelligence to facilitate remote healthcare.

The finalists for the seventh edition of the awards were:

Prerna Jha from Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University for Women, Delhi

Vignesh BS from Vellore Institute of Technology, Chennai

Tanushree Kadus from Cummins College of Engineering for Women, Mumbai

Tanushri Pahari from National Institute of Technology, Raipur

The winners received a combined prize money of Rs 10 lakh, certificate and IET membership. The winners were felicitated at the IET India Awards Night, which was followed by the IET President’s address, delivered by the first Indian president of IET Global, Dr. Gopichand Katragadda.

Shekhar Sanyal, Country Head and Director, IET India, said, “India is currently at the precipice of an exciting digital revolution, with the youth playing a pivotal role as its architects. The IET India Scholarship Award is an embodiment of The IET's steadfast commitment to nurturing students on their path to excellence in engineering and technology."