The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati has collaborated with the National Taiwan University of Science and Technology (NTUST) to establish a joint research centre on both campuses which would boost the technical advancements and would also benefit the research scholars.

An official release stated that such exchanges between local and international researchers are essential to both academia and industry.

The joint research centre would focus initially on three emerging technologies: Additive Manufacturing, Semiconductor Technology and Green Energy (Battery and Hydrogen) followed by more in subsequent time, reported ANI.

Speaking about the Joint Research Centre, Prof Vimal Kaitiyar, Dean, of Research and Development, IIT Guwahati said, "The joint research centre would also facilitate the interaction of Taiwan and Indian industries through both universities for possible scale-up and commercial opportunities for industries. Further, both sides will also engage in a joint call of proposals for collaborative research."

A symposium was also organised jointly by IIT Guwahati and NTUST, Taiwan, on Semiconductor Technology, Additive Manufacturing, and Packaging (STAMP-2023) at the IIT Guwahati campus recently.

The symposium featured the participation of experts from both academia and industry, representing India, Taiwan, and the Czech Republic.

The primary agenda of the symposium was divided into three key areas encompassing Semiconductor technology (including hi-power devices, silicon photonics, and compound semiconductors), Advanced Manufacturing (with a focus on additive manufacturing), and energy (including li-ion batteries, green hydrogen, and thermal management), where in, the expert speakers delivered presentations on the above topics.