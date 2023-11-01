As many as 447 medical students of Puducherry can now breath a sign of relief as the National Medical Commission (NMC) has extended the deadline for concluding the counselling. The old deadline was September 30 and the new deadline is November 15, stated a report in The New Indian Express.

As per a notice which was released on Tuesday, October 31, NMC has allowed state governments can conduct a special stray vacancy round of counselling from October 31. This is a four-part process:

- Registration, payment, choice filling, and locking till November 5

- Seat allotment on November 6 and 7

- Publication of results on November 7

- Reporting at the allotted college from November 8 to 15

The decision came after the NMC approached the Supreme Court and sought an order to extend the deadline.



There are 11 MBBS seats vacant under the management quota in three private medical colleges. However, there are no vacant seats under the government quota.

Though the NMC has not given any specific order for Puducherry with regard to the second and third rounds of counselling which were conducted after the cut-off date, the initial rounds will be covered with the extended schedule, said CENTAC authorities. Reply to the show cause notices issued by the NMC to CENTAC and individual colleges have been sent. Any specific guideline provided by the NMC would be followed, they added.