As a step towards inclusion, the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) has issued a notification to introduce Bodo as a medium of instruction for Higher Secondary Arts courses from the academic year 2023-24, according to ANI.



Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu informed about the decision of AHSEC through a tweet.



"Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) has NOTIFIED to introduce BODO as a medium of instruction for HS Arts course from 2023-24. Institutions willing to offer Bodo medium of instruction to students are required to intimate AHSEC immediately," the minister stated in the tweet.



In a notification released, the council has said that institutions that are willing to offer a Bodo medium of instruction to students are required to incorporate it immediately.



"It is hereby notified to all concerned that the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council has decided to implement Bodo Medium of Instruction in addition to the existing medium of instruction initially in Arts Stream from the academic session 2023-24 in the instructions under Assam Higher Secondary Education Council, comprising the following subjects," AHSEC said in an order issued on Friday, May 26.



Subjects to be introduced in Bodo



The subjects which will come under the Bodo medium of instruction are History, Geography, Education, Logic and Philosophy, Economics, Political Science, Environmental Education, Math and Swadesh Adhyayan.



"As such, institutions willing to offer the Bodo Medium of Instruction are requested to intimate the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council regarding the offering of the said instruction in their institution," the notification added.