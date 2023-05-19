The University of Birmingham and the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras are inviting applications for their new Master's programmes in Data Science and Artificial Intelligence (AI), which is a joint programme. In a statement, IIT Madras said that this programme is a one-of-its-kind partnership between a UK Russell Group University and an IIT.

Those whose applications are accepted will get to study in Chennai as well as in Birmingham and towards the end, will receive a single degree awarded by both universities. Also, together the premier institutes will be working on a research project via which they will get the opportunity to apply their knowledge to real-world challenges.

As per the statement, the joint programme will be delivered on the campuses of both the institutes and a mutual recognition of academic credits issued by each university will eventually result in a single degree certificate for the student.

Who can apply?

Those who are interested, do note, the last date to apply for the programme is June 11, 2023.

All those students who had a Bachelor's degree in Science or Engineering, with 60% or more marks, can apply. Those with over 75% marks in Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)/Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE)/West Bengal Board in Class XII and those with over 80% marks in English in Class XII from other state boards in India need not submit their Test of English as a Foreign Language (TOEFL)/International English Language Testing System (IELTS)/Pearson Test of English (PTE) scores. Only if the medium of instruction has not been English during the pursuit of their undergraduate, students need to submit the scores.

The programme will begin in July 2023 at IIT Madras followed by the completion of several modules and a brief industrial placement.

This partnership offers a competitive overall fee for students with the UK study element charged at domestic fee levels rather than the usual international level.