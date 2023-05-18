The University Grants Commission came up with a new initiative to include students' participation in creating awareness about National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. For this, the commission launched "NEP SAARTHI- Student Ambassador for Academic Reforms in Transforming Higher Education in India."



"To enhance students’ participation and make them aware of the various reforms of the higher education system, the UGC is launching the “NEP SAARTHI” at campuses of HEIs. The initiative will bring together students as active participants in the implementation of the NEP 2020," the note read.



Giving more details on this, the UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar said, "Through NEP SAARTHI, the UGC aims to foster an environment where students can engage meaningfully and bring students together as active participants to make effective use of provisions of the NEP 2020."



Further, as a part of this initiative, the UGC requests the Vice Chancellors, Directors, and Principals of HEIs to nominate three students from their institutions (enrolled in any course) to be considered as NEP SAARTHIs. "Based on the nominations, UGC will select 300 NEP SAARTHI among the nominees and UGC will announce the NEP SAARTHIs and communicate to the students," the note read. Further, it added that NEP SAARTHI will be oriented and guided to carry out their roles effectively by the UGC in a hybrid mode.



Who is eligible for it?

As per the statement shared by the UGC Chairman, the students who meet the criteria can participate in the initiative. This includes:

-Students who are currently undergoing higher education at various levels

-Students pursuing certificate/ diploma/ undergraduate/ postgraduate degree



Further, the nominated students are expected to have an outstanding personality, possess excellent communication skills, organisational capabilities for conducting outreach programmes, creativity, sense of responsibility along with being a team leader.

What are the objectives of this initiative?

1. To create awareness and promote the initiatives of NEP 2020 among students on campus

2. To encourage and motivate students to actively participate in implementing the NEP 2020 initiatives

3. To establish a feedback mechanism for the UGC to understand the impact of NEP 2020 initiatives on students and address their concerns



As per the notice shared, here is the timeline for the initiative, Nomination are scheduled to be received in May, deadline for receiving nominations is June, Announcement of NEP SAARTHIs in July followed by Orientation.



Felicitation for SAARTHIs includes:

-Recognition by UGC as “NEP SAARTHI” and “Certificate of Recognition” to be awarded

-Mention on UGC’s official social media handles

-Invitation to all relevant online events organised by the UGC

-Opportunity to publish an article in the UGC Newsletter