A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed by Delhi University and the BR Ambedkar University so that they can work in tandem in emerging areas like Artificial Intelligence (AI) and the impact it has on social sciences. This MoU was signed today, May 18, Thursday, stated a report by PTI.

In a statement, the Ambedkar University said that this collaboration will enable the usage of resources of both the varsities to an optimal level and the resources they were referring to included libraries, research laboratories, auditoriums and sports grounds.

This is an important joining of hands between a varsity under the Government of Delhi, Ambedkar University, and a central university, Delhi University. Together, the universities will be working on areas like AI, its impact on social sciences and other fields which are the strength of the respective universities.

The Ambedkar University stated that as they are moving towards becoming a Multidisciplinary Education Research University (MERU), the varsity wants to enter into academic collaboration and partnerships with other educational institutions. This is in line with the new National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and its aims, it added.

What are the areas the two Delhi-based varsities will be collaborating in?

Research, outreach and extension activities, consultancy, student and faculty exchange, curriculum development and revision, and sharing of state-of-the-art information and other technology, a statement said.

What are the VCs of the two institutes saying?

Yogesh Singh, Vice-Chancellor, Delhi Univesity, emphasised that the varsity is also keen on academic exchange between higher education institutions. Anu Singh Lather, Vice-Chancellor, Ambedkar University Delhi (AUD) stated that they are committed to Dr BR Ambedkar's goal of bridging equality and social justice with excellence.

"AUD considers it to be its mission to create sustainable and effective linkages between access to and success in higher education. This MoU will be a step to achieve this mission," Lather said.