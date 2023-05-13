Delhi University (DU) is planning to commence the admission process for Undergraduate programmes through the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) by the end of May. On Saturday, May 13, a senior official informed two separate portals will be launched for UG and PG admissions.



The announcement comes after the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared the Class X and XII borad exam results on Friday, May 12. It has been reported that 87.33 per cent of students cleared the exam, as per PTI.

"Yesterday, the results of the 12th class have been announced. The CUET (Common University Entrance Test) UG is also starting later this month. We are in process to launch our admission procedure. Most probably it will begin the admission process by the month end," the DU official said.

Both UG and PG admissions will be done on the basis of CUET and CSAS. "This will be the first time the university is opting for CUET for admission to post-graduate programmes. It admitted students to its 70 colleges through CUET UG last year," the official said, adding that the university was hopeful for a "smoother" admission process this year.

"Last year, we conducted the admission through the CUET for the first time. This year, the admission will be smoother. We are ready to conduct PG admission for the first time. We are confident about that as well," the official said.