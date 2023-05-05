Despite increasing budget allocation for the education sector over the years, government schools in Karnataka lack basic digital infrastructure, such as functional computers, projectors and labs, stated a report in The New Indian Express.

Experts opined that basic computer skills are the need of the hour and every student should have access to technology.

There are 76,450 schools in Karnataka, out of which 49,679 are government schools, of which only 8,474 schools have functional computers and desktops, which means only 17.1% of schools have basic digital infrastructure in place, a report by Unified District Information System for Education Plus (UDISE+) 2021-2022 revealed.

Status of ICT labs

The Information and Communication Technology (ICT) labs for Upper Primary, Secondary and Higher Secondary sections are also nonfunctional in the state. Out of 28634 secondary schools, 3924 schools have ICT labs (13.7%). However, only 1999 of these are functional (7.0%). Smart classrooms, virtual classrooms, digital libraries, tablets and projectors in Karnataka are far from reality in government schools.

In the year 2021-22, the Karnataka government had allocated 12.7% of its total expenditure for education, which is lower than the average allocation of 15.8% for education by all other states in 2020-21 budget estimates, a report by PRS Legislative Research stated.

NEP and more

General Secretary of Private Schools' Association (KAMS), D Shashikumar said government schools lack proper infrastructure and are producing incompetent students. "There is a severe shortage of faculty who are experts in this field,” he added.

Karnataka was one of the first states to adopt the National Education Policy (NEP) in 2021, however, the UDISE+ report showed a striking contrast at ground level. Masai School, an outcome-based education institute that helps students develop tech-based skills said, “The need of the hour is a comprehensive ed-tech policy that improves adoption, addresses logistical concerns and facilitates learning in schools."