A Class X student died by suicide by jumping into a river in this district of Karnataka on Tuesday, March 28. The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) has declared the exam timetable for Class X on the official website of the KSEEB and the exams will begin on March 31, 2023, and end on April 15, 2023.

As per the preliminary investigations, 15-year-old Advaith Shetty took the extreme step due to exam stress. The incident was reported from Gundimajal village near Kodimbala in Kadaba taluk near Mangaluru.

The student who was to take the SSLC (Class X) exams, had gone missing on Wednesday evening, March 29. Later, his parents and relatives searched for him throughout the night but to no avail.

Further, his school bag was found on the banks of river Kumaradhara near Nakuru Gaya region this morning. Later, the fire force and emergency personnel launched a hunt for his body in the river and recovered it. Further details are awaited, as per a report by IANS.