As many as five faculty members from the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bengaluru were conferred state awards for their contributions in their respective fields. The scientists were awarded by the Karnataka State Council for Science and Technology (KSCST) for their contributions in the fields of biology, chemistry and engineering. The council recently released the recipient list for the awards from 2020 and 2021, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.



Invitation for nominations

The invitations for the nominations were sent out in April 2022 and as many as 330 nominations were received. Chaired by Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), the committee selected and released a list of 28 scientists and engineers for the awards in various categories. Various categories include Sir M Visvesvaraya Award for Senior Scientists, Dr Raja Ramanna Award for Scientists/Engineers, Sir CV Raman Award for Scientists, Prof Satish Dhawan Award for Young Engineers and Dr Kalpana Chawla Award for Women Scientists.

Of these, the most number of awards were given to scientists from IISc. They are namely:

Prof RV Ravikrishna, Department of Mechanical Engineering

Prof S Natarajan, Solid State and Structural Chemistry Unit

Prof Balaji Narayanaswamy Kithiganahalli, Department of Microbiology and Cell Biology

Prof Supradeepa VR, Centre for Nano Science and Engineering and

Prof Suryasarathi Bose, Department of Materials Engineering



Meanwhile, scientists from the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS), University of Mysore, Tumkur University, the National Centre for Biological Sciences (NCBS), Karnataka University and others were also given awards, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.