A girl student of Government Polytechnic at Ragadi within Korei police limits in Jajpur was found hanging in the hostel on Tuesday, March 28. Her family alleged that she took the extreme step after being subjected to constant ragging. The deceased was identified as 18-year-old Rosalin Patra, a third-year electrical engineering student and a resident of Sendhapur in Jajpur's Jenapur, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

Rosalin was reportedly a bright student and was even selected by multiple companies during the campus placements. Further, sources said fellow inmates found Rosalin in her room in Biraja women's hostel in the morning and alerted the authorities.

On being informed, Korei police reached the hospital and seized the body. Later, family members and relatives of the deceased student reached the college campus and created a ruckus, blaming the authorities for Rosalin's death. Family members alleged that Rosalin was a victim of ragging and accused a few students of abetting her suicide.

Rosalin's mother speaks up

Speaking on this, Rosalin's mother said, "A male student of the college had texted my daughter stating that she got selected for four jobs in the campus placement. But he also threatened to not allow her to participate in the campus recruitment drive."

"My daughter was so frightened that she was unwilling to stay on the college campus anymore. Another student also attempted to beat her yesterday," alleged Rosalin's mother. Moreover, she claimed that Rosalin didn't inform the college authorities about her plight as she feared backlash from the accused students.

While the college authorities were not available for comment, police said the student's body was sent for postmortem. Korei IIC Sanghamitra Nayak said though the exact reason behind Rosalin's death is yet to be ascertained, it is an apparent case of suicide. Sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) of Jajpur Road Sanjay Patnaik said that based on the complaint lodged by the student's parents, a case was registered. The investigation is underway from all angles, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.