In the Koraput district of Odisha, a primary school called Turli experienced an incident where over 30 students from Classes I to V were unable to take their annual examinations because the school was locked. This occurred on Friday, March 24, in the Narayanpatna block of the district, and neither of the school's two teachers was present. “I will inquire into the matter. If the examination has not been conducted, action will be taken against the teachers concerned,” Block Education Officer Raghunath Pangi said as reported by PTI.

The students had to return home without taking the exam after waiting for almost two hours. The school's regular time is from 7 am to 9.30 am. According to villagers, the school is often found locked as teachers do not show up. “The teachers seldom come to the school. Academic activities have been paralysed. Most of the students don't know how to write their name in Odia,” Luku Mandangi, claimed a Turli villager.

The school is located approximately 120 kilometres away from the district headquarters town and consists of students from classes I to V. It has a total of two teachers, including a headmaster, and over 30 students. According to the villagers, the school's remote location makes the teachers hesitant to come, stated the PTI report.

“We have approached the authorities concerned many times but to no avail. We demand action against the teachers. Otherwise, we will gherao the office of the block education officer,” said Surya Sirika, another villager.