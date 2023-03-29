St Francis College for Women, Begumpet, Hyderabad organised its first national-level conference on G20 Summit on the theme Higher Educational Institutions & Its Aspirations in Building a Vasudaiva Kutumbakam – One Earth, One Family, One Future. This onference was held today, March 29 from 9.30 am via a hybrid platform. Around 170 plus participants were present, 50 attended online and the remaining attended it in person. The participants were academicians, researchers, students and few civil society representatives.

In his address, Prof D Ravinder, Vice-Chancellor, Telangana University spoke about the need for educational institutions to create awareness about the idea of G20 and build conversations involving the youth about co-creating solutions for the challenges facing the world. A scientist of great repute recognised in the list of top 2% scientists worldwide by Stanford University, he updated the various initiatives undertaken by Telangana University to increase scientific temper among students.

Mohan Guruswamy, Founder, Guruswamy Foundation spoke about the genesis of G20, the need to move away from unilateralism emphasising the fact that there is a huge economic advantage in coming together for nations. The noticeable power shift that is taking place in favour of Asian countries is another aspect to be noted, he said.

Prof Vidya Vardini, Registrar, Telangana University in the technical session that was on the Challenges faced by India as a Global Leader in the context of Higher Education elaborated on the reality on the ground when it comes to higher education. The great divide between the various economic groups is a major challenge. She went on to convey that G20 is a perfect platform through which equal opportunities can be created.

The conference was a joint effort of the IQAC Cell & the Department of Social Management. Principal of the College Dr (Sr) Sandra Horta in her welcome message stated that this is the first series of the conference and many more are planned and will be executed in upcoming months.