The revised schedule of the INICET 2023 PG July session is out. All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has released AIIMS INICET (Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test) 2023 revised schedule which is available on the official site aiimsexams.ac.in.

According to the revised schedule for admission to MD/MS/MDS & DM/MCh (six years) courses at AIIMS New Delhi & other INIs (Institutes of National Importance) for the July-2023 session, the last date of registration has been extended till April 3, 2023. Moreover, the correction window will open on April 4 and will close on April 7, 2023. The generation of unique code and submission of the final application can be done by April 10, 2023.

What about admit cards? The admit card and exam city will be allotted on May 1, 2023 and the written test will be conducted on May 7, 2023, as stated in a report by Hindustan Times.

Who will be eligible? The basic registration older than July 2019 session will not be valid for this session. Those candidates who have done their basic registration for January 2019 session or for the previous one are required to do new basic registration.

INI-CET is conducted for admission to PG (MD/MS/MCh (six years) DM (six years)/MDS) at AIIMS, New Delhi, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Jodhpur, Nagpur, Patna, Raipur, Rishikesh, Bibinagar, Bathinda, JIPMER Puducherry, NIMHANS Bengaluru, PGIMER Chandigarh and other Institutes of National Importance. For more related details candidates can check the official site of AIIMS.