The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) New Delhi has announced the exam dates for the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI CET) 2023. The AIIMS INICET 2023 will be conducted on May 7, and the results will be published on May 13. The official website - www.aiimsexams.ac.in. - contains the INI CET 2023 exam dates.

AIIMS Delhi has released the exam dates for both the January 2024 INI CET PG exam and all other 2023 exams, including the INI CET exam dates for July 2023. The INI CET PG exam for January 2024 is scheduled for November 5. INI-CET is a qualifying exam for admission to various PG programmes at several institutions of national importance, including AIIMS New Delhi, JIPMER Puducherry, NIMHANS Bengaluru, and PGIMER Chandigarh.

Eligibility criteria for the July session require candidates to hold an MBBS degree from a National Medical Commission (NMC) recognized institution, with FMGE scores considered for candidates who completed their MBBS abroad. The official website contains the preliminary schedule for the 2023-2024 exam.