The answer key to the National Eligibility Test (NET) December 2022, conducted by University Grants Commission, was released yesterday, March 24. Candidates who appeared for the examination can download and challenge the answer key till 8.00 pm today, March 25.

The payment of Rs 200 for challenging the answer key must be completed by 11.50 pm on the same date. The challenges that are raised by the candidates will then be reviewed by a panel of subject experts. If challenges to the answer by any candidate are found to be correct, the answer key will be revised and the final results will be based on the revised answer key.

Here are the steps to download the answer key and raise objections:

1) Visit the official website of UGC NET at ugc.nta.nic.in

2) Click on the UGC NET Answer Key 2023 challenge link available on the homepage

3) Enter the login details and click submit

4) The answer key will be displayed. Check the answers

5) Select the answer you want to raise an objection to

6) Enter the correct answer and make the payment of application fees

7) Click submit to complete the process

This year, the December 2022 UGC NET exam was conducted between February 21, 2023, to March 16, 2023.