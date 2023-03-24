The answer key to the National Eligibility Test (NET) 2022, conducted by University Grants Commission (UGC), has been released on the official UGC website, ugc.nta.nic.in. Candidates who appeared for the December 2022 NET exam can download the answer key released by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on the UGC website.

The December 2022 UGC NET exam was conducted between February 21, 2023, to March 16, 2023. Candidates can download the provisional answer key and raise objections until March 25, 2023, 8.00 pm. The payment for challenging the answer key must be completed by 11.50 pm on the same date. The challenges that are raised by the candidates will then be reviewed by a panel of subject experts. If challenges to the answer by any candidate are found to be correct, the answer key will be revised and the final results will be based on the revised answer key.

Here are the steps to download the answer key and raise objections:

1) Visit the official website of UGC NET at ugc.nta.nic.in

2) Click on the UGC NET Answer Key 2023 challenge link available on the homepage

3) Enter the login details and click submit

4) The answer key will be displayed. Check the answers

5) Select the answer you want to raise an objection to

6) Enter the correct answer and make the payment of application fees

7) Click submit to complete the process