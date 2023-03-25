The Government of Odisha has announced a pioneering initiative School Clubs in all secondary schools starting from the academic session of 2023-24. Additionally, the government has decided to reintroduce student cabinets in all elementary schools from the same academic session. Aswathy S, School and Mass Education Secretary, chaired the 39th Executive Council meeting of Mo School Abhiyan and emphasised the need for a seamless implementation of the club system and reintroduction of student cabinets in all elementary schools with support from alumni members.



According to department officials, this initiative will assist in offering a personalised learning experience to students and supplementing the state's newly introduced aspirational curriculum. They added that the introduction of school clubs will provide a platform for students to pursue their interests and hobbies beyond the traditional classroom setting. These clubs will have names such as Sahitya Srujani, Jigyansa, Kaushali, Kridangan and others. Student leaders will head each club, while mentors will be assigned to guide students in organising various co-curricular activities, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

To roll out club activities in all transformed high schools of the state, the Mo School Abhiyan will collaborate with various organisations such as the Odia Language Literature and Culture department, Sports department, Odisha Biodiversity Board, Odisha Bigyan Academy, Regional Science Centre, Institute of Mathematics, UNICEF, Intel Corporation, Learning Links Foundation, Quest Alliance, Raspberry Pi Foundation and British Council, as reported by The New Indian Express.



Officials mentioned that the reformation of school cabinets will promote interactive and collaborative learning among students by offering learning opportunities through practical experience. With the aid of its alumni network, Mo School Abhiyan will strive to cultivate communication skills, social responsibility and other essential social skills among students. Additionally, during the Mo School Executive Council meeting, proposals worth Rs 96.53 crores from 27 districts were approved for the development of schools under Mo School Abhiyan.