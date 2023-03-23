On Tuesday, March 21, eight individuals were arrested by Kalahandi's Kesinga police in Odisha, for purportedly distributing fake question papers to students during the High School Certificate (HSC) examination. One of the arrestees is Pranabandhu Sahu, a 63-year-old private high school owner in Rupra. The authorities seized 22 mobile phones, five PCUs, a pen drive, counterfeit question papers, and Rs 18,950 in cash from the group, stated a report by The New Indian Express.



Allegedly, the suspects were selling counterfeit question papers to students outside examination centres and presenting them as authentic. According to sources, the district education officer, Susanta Chopdar, discovered the dissemination of fake question papers during an inspection of various examination centres.

Read Also : Odisha government allocates Rs 1,045 crore for recruitment of teaching, non-teaching staff

Chopdar promptly informed the Kalahandi SP about the situation, leading to a police investigation that resulted in the arrest of the eight individuals. The accused were produced in court and remanded to judicial custody, stated the report by The New Indian Express.



More exam paper leaks

In other news on exam paper leaks, two teachers were arrested by Assam police in connection with the Class X Board exam paper leaks. The duo was identified as the mastermind of the scam. They were brought to Guwahati from Lakhimpur in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday, March 18.



A private college in Maharashtra was under investigation by the Mumbai Crime Branch for allegedly leaking the HSC (Higher Secondary School) Mathematics paper. On March 16, according to an official, the college was also found to have compromised the Chemistry and Physics question papers to assist its students in obtaining higher marks.