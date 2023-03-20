The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Jammu, on Saturday, March 18, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Estonian Business School for academic and research exchange. The pact was inked between IIM Jammu Director BS Sahay and Estonian Business School Rector Meelis Kitsing.

"It is a positive step towards absorbing the best practices in research and teaching from the top business schools worldwide," Sahay said. Meanwhile, Kitsing stated that the collaboration between the two institutes would help to develop competence in key areas ranging from the development of educational and training programmes to long-range planning and institutional development, as mentioned in a report by PTI.

Dean of Academics, IIM-Jammu Jabir Ali said that the two institutions have agreed to work in areas such as student exchange, faculty exchange and joint management development programmes. Executive education programmes and organising joint research programmes and conferences would also be focussed on, under the collaboration.

Earlier this month, IIM Jammu launched a new programme in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs (IICA). The course is named Executive MBA in Corporate Affairs and Management. It is aimed at comprehensive learning of Corporate Affairs, Corporate Governance, Regulatory Compliance, Management, and Corporate Social Responsibility, as per a report by The Times of India.