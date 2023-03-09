Continuing the tradition of ensuring 100 per cent job placements, IIM Udaipur announced on Thursday, March 9, the top-line statistics of its recently concluded final placements for students of its two-year MBA course graduating in April 2023. Furthermore, IIM Udaipur is one of the four IIMs that adhere to the Indian Placement Report Standards (IPRS) and will publish a comprehensive report on its website after the external audit is completed.

The two-year MBA batch of 2021-23 consists of 305 students. At the end of the final placement season, the statistics revealed a 14 per cent increase in the average CTC (cost to company) and a 16% increase in the median. The highest CTC was Rs 36 lakh per annum, and the top 25 per cent of the batch received an average CTC of Rs 28 lakh per annum. Additionally, pre-placement offers through summer internships rose by 30 per cent, as stated in a report by IANS.

Speaking on the placement outcomes, Director of IIM Udaipur Ashok Banerjee said, "I am happy to see our students achieve unprecedented success in their final placements. Our focus on industry-relevant curriculum, practical learning, and mentorship has paid off, and our graduates are now thriving in top companies across various sectors."