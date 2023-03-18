The University Grants Commission (UGC), in a notice on March 16, Thursday, sought suggestions from artists and artisans on bridging the gap between education and Arts. The Commission is bringing out Draft Guidelines to Empanel local artists/artisans in Residence in Higher Educational institutions (HEIs).

"Art forms are an integral part of Human Civilization. The National Education Policy (NEP-2020) emphasises bridging the gap between higher education and arts (Kala). Accordingly, the UGC has prepared Guidelines to empanel Local Artists/Artisans as Artist(s)-in-Residence in Higher Educational lnstitutions," the notice reads.

The move will enrich the quality of teaching in HEIs. "The guidelines provide for HEls to harness the creative talent and intellectual resources available within the country that are not formally connected to the higher education system in view to enhance, strengthen and improve the quality of teaching training and research," the document says further.

UGC has asked the stakeholders to submit their feedback and suggestions to the email ID: uoc.localartist@omail.com. The submissions need to be made by March 31, as per the notice.

The Draft Guidelines document is available on the official UGC website: ugc.gov.in. "Analysing the current pattern of teaching and learning, it is observed that the whole education is being operated in a mechanical way; it not only lacks emotions and feelings but also limits co-curricular activities. Even in the field of Visual and Performing Arts, the students are not getting real-time exposure to art and art forms," it notes. Incorporating art into education has been posed as a solution.