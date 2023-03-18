"We arrived in Georgia on January 28 and enrolled at Atle Uny. Previously, our agent informed us that every procedure regarding admission had been completed and that we only needed to submit our transcript certificate after joining the class. However, when we arrived at the college, the authorities informed us that they required a transcript certificate; otherwise, we would not be permitted to attend classes," Sandhra, a final medical student, told TNIE.

The ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine has hindered several Indian medical students from continuing their education in Ukraine. As conflict broke out, Sandra and hundreds of other medical students were impacted. As part of the solution, the Ukrainian government established a mobility and transfer programme for Indian medical students. However, Sandhra and several other applicants to the transfer or mobility programme were unable to attend classes because they were unable to present their mark sheets and transcript certificates from Kharkiv National Medical University in Ukraine, where they had previously studied.

The mobility programme enables Indian medical students to apply for temporary residence at universities in Poland, Austria, the Czech Republic, France, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Lithuania, Moldova, Slovakia, Spain, Uzbekistan and Hungary in order to advance their studies. The student must, however, return to the parent university in Ukraine after the war is finished in accordance with the mobility programme agreement. The university can only be used to attend lectures and examinations. However, under the transfer programme, students can apply to the above-mentioned university and continue their studies even after the war is over.

"Now our new semester would begin on March 20. We would lose our entire year if we were unable to submit the transcript certificate to the college before March 20. According to the agents, everything will be resolved as soon as possible. However, no significant progress has been made," said Lakshmi, a final-year medical student at Alte University.

"We urged that the Indian government arrange the rest of our semester in India, but they rejected our request. Moreover, in fact, after a lot of protests by the students, the Indian government approved the mobility and transfer programme offered by the Ukrainian government,'' said Jasmien Shaji, a fourth-year medical student at Alte University.

Meanwhile, Mohammed Riyas of Make Education, Kollam who assisted the students in gaining admission to Alte University, has alleged the Bob Trade Education Group, an education agency company based in Ukraine and India, of interfering with the university's release of the certificates.

"Despite the students, MPs and our office sending several emails to the Indian Embassy in Ukraine, the university and the Indian ambassador's office, no action has been taken to resolve the student's issue. We found that the Bod trade education company was obstructing the university's release of transcript certificates. The company has a big influence on Ukrainian medical universities, and it now sees holding students' certificates as an opportunity to earn commission from them," Mohammed Riyas told TNIE.

Shajas Shahal is another agent of Make Education. He stated that he met with the dean of Kharkiv National Medical University, but the dean told him to contact the Bid Trade Education Company for the transcript certificate's release. ''I also visited the Indian Embassy in Ukraine, where an official informed me that the Indian Embassy's ability to exert pressure on the university is limited. Ukraine's health minister will meet with university officials, and after the meeting only, we can expect some outcomes,'' he said.