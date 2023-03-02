A medical student named Najih Sarafarz Khalid has been discharged from the Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education & Research (JIPMER) by order of the Medical Counseling Committee (MCC) of the Directorate of General Health Services. Khalid was admitted in the academic year 2022–2023 after it was discovered that he had been given an S Swaminathan seat based on a false residency declaration, following the Madras High Court's directive in this regard. Khalid applied for medical seats at the JIPMER and Kerala government medical schools. In a letter to the director of JIPMER on Monday, February 27, Dr B Srinivas, the deputy director general for medical education and a member of the MCC, provided the instructions while citing the Madras High Court ruling, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

A single judge bench of the Madras High Court had instructed the Union Health Ministry, JIPMER, and Puducherry Department of Health and Family Welfare Services-cum-Nodal Officer (Medical Education) (DME) to take an "appropriate decision" on his admission in response to a petition by Swaminathan S, who missed admission in JIPMER Puducherry.

"The respondents as a whole will have to take a decision as this Court has found that the fifth respondent (Najih Sarfraz Khalid) had obtained the seat in a fraudulent manner and on the basis of false declaration. Such decision has to be taken both with respect to Khalid as well as Saminathan and communicate it to them within 10 working days from the date of receipt of a copy of the order,” said Justice CV Karthikeyan in his order. In accordance with this directive, the Director of Medical Education in Puducherry has suggested cancelling Khalid's seat and admitting Swaminathan to JIPMER Puducherry, as reported by The New Indian Express.

"Hence, In view of the facts and in due compliance of the court orders, it is requested to your good office to kindly discharge the candidate Najih Sarafarz Khalid bearing Roll No. 2804180190 (respondent No.5 herein), currently admitted at JIPMER Puducherry, from the academic session of 2022-23. And also to take offline admission of the Petitioner with Roll No. 3701040096 at JIPMER. Puducherry Campus," said Dr B Srinivas, as reported by The New Indian Express.