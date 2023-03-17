The teacher of a private school in Maharashtra's Thane district has been taken to task for allegedly beating up a Class VIII student. Meanwhile, in a separate incident, another school teacher has been arrested in connection with a sexual harassment case in the state's Palghar district.

On Friday, March 17, Thane police informed an offense has been registered against the accused teacher, based on a complaint by the student's parents. He has been booked under Section 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and also under the Juvenile Justice and Right to Education Acts, senior inspector Ghanshyam Adhav of the Vashind police station said, as per a report by PTI.

According to the complaint, the incident took place on March 14. The teacher allegedly slapped the 14-year-old boy and proceeded to beat him on the back and pull his ears, for returning late from the washroom.

With respect to the other incident, a 41-year-old teacher, from Nalla Sopara, was arrested on Thursday (March 16) evening under IPC Section 376 (Rape) and relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the police said. He added that the probe is underway.

According to the official, the incident took place last month. However, the victim informed her parents about it recently, following which a complaint was lodged, as per another report by PTI.