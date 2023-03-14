Over many years now, there has been a gradual and steady drop in the total number of students taking the matriculation examination of the Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha in the tribal-dominated Sundargarh district. While the precise reason is not yet known, the district administration continues to be oblivious to the grim phenomenon, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

Reliable sources informed that this year, for the 2023-24 session, a total of 23,578 students, including 203 ex-regular students, have enrolled for the Summative Assessment (SA) 2 of the matriculation exam of BSE. But, only 22,720 students are appearing for the exam, which kicked off on March 10. A total of 655 students, despite appearing for the SA 1 exam, have missed SA 2 this time. If compared with the 2022-23 academic year, there is a whopping drop of 2,622 students not appearing for the Class X examination of BSE in 2023-24.

In 2022-23, a total of 25,997 students, including 715 ex-regular, had enrolled for the SA 1 exam of BSE, and during the SA 2 test, the number further dropped to 25,118. During 2021-22, when the BSE's matriculation exam was not held due to COVID-19 and all students were declared pass by the Odisha government, 26,833 students had enrolled. Also, in 2021-22, there was a rise in enrolment of 2,206 students compared to the total enrolment of 24,627 in 2020-21, and the School & Mass Education (SME) Department sources opined that the reason for the rise in enrolment during 2021-22 was that the concerned school authorities had enrolled all students at their own due to disruption in classroom studies and matriculation for COVID-19 pandemic, as reported by The New Indian Express.

But, they have no clear idea where these students are going or whether the majority of them discontinued study. Notably, during the 2017-18 academic session, a total of 28,366 Class X students, including 2,046 ex-regular, had enrolled for the Class X exam of the BSE. They said comparing the enrolment of 2017-18 with 2023-24, a whopping number of 4,991 students have vanished from the BSE system. They said while some might have moved to other boards, and some might have stopped pursuing education.