Ahead of Class XII and XI examinations in Chennai, the officials from the school education department across Tamil Nadu are occupied with making arrangements which include preparing the examination centres and question paper control rooms. The Class XII Board exams are scheduled to be held on Monday, March 13 while the Class XI examinations will commence on the following day, March 14.

A total of 8,51,303 students are going to appear for the Class XII exams. Among these 4,03,156 are boys, 4,33,436 are girls, one is transgender and 14,710 students are from Puducherry. While for Class XI, the total number of students expected to appear for the exam is 7,88,064, among which, 3,60,908 are boys and 4,12,779 are girls while one is transgender and students from Puducherry are 14,376.

As per a statement released by the school education department, both students and hall invigilators are prohibited from using their mobile phones inside the examination hall. Further, the examination centre will also not take responsibility for the mobile phones of the students, it added.

Malpractice and punishment

Students involved in malpractice will be punished as per the guidelines. If the schools functioning as centres are found to be aiding them, it will be recommended to the directorate of matriculation schools to cancel their recognition, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.



Control rooms set up at the Directorate

Students and the public can contact the control room set up at the directorate of examinations to clear their doubts regarding the higher secondary examinations.

How does the control room work? It will function from 8 am to 8 pm during the examination days. To contact the control room, dial 9498383081 or 9498383075.

Meanwhile, the correction of answer papers for Class XII will start on April 10, said sources in the education department. The answer sheets will be sent to the centres set up for the purpose on April 7. About 48,000 PG teachers will be involved in correcting them till April 21 and the results are expected to be released on May 5.