Four medical colleges in Rajasthan are set to be revamped with new equipment, furniture and books. An official statement released by the government yesterday, March 8, announced that the funds for the proposed project has been approved by the Chief Minister.

"Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has approved the proposal of financial consent for the purchase of equipment and books for the medical colleges of Sriganganagar, Dholpur, Sirohi and Chittorgarh. Rs 56.08 crore will be spent on this work," the statement said, as mentioned in a report by ANI.

The document explains that the requirement for equipment and books was determined by a committee constituted by the Rajasthan Medical Education Society (RajMES), a body that governs the working of medical colleges in the state, as per the norms of the National Medical Science Commission (NMC). RajMES was established in 2017, as per state government orders.

The benefits are aimed at students. Highlighting that the project would be completed soon, the statement announced that the revamped facilities would be available to the students even before the commencement of the next academic year, which is 2024-25.

Providing details of the proposed purchase, the statement explains, "With this (the sanctioned money), the purchase of furniture and books in the departments of Pathology, Microbiology, Pharmacology, Forensic Medicine etc, of these four medical colleges can be done as first renewal." It adds, "The aim of the state government to provide quality medical education will also be fulfilled," as per ANI.