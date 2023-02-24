Rajasthan Police said on Friday, February 24, that Bhupendra Saran, the prime accused in the 2nd-grade government teacher recruitment exam question paper leak case, was arrested. Saran was caught by a Special Operations Group (SOG) and Rajasthan Police team on the night of February 23 at the Bengaluru airport and brought to Udaipur for inquiry.



On the instruction of Superintendent of Police (SP) Jodhpur (rural) Dharmendra Singh Yadav, the SOG-ATS (anti-terrorist squad) officials carried out the action. The team succeeded in arresting the accused after camping in Bengaluru for six days, the police said, as per a report by ANI.

According to the officials, a reward of Rs 1 lakh had been announced to nab Saran, but he kept evading the police by frequently changing his location. They also informed that cases have been registered against him in two different police stations in Udaipur. At present, the accused is kept in the city's Hathipol police station.

Read Also : Fasting Rajasthan doctors admitted to ICU, refuse to break strike; meeting with Health Minister inconclusive

The matter dates back to December last year. The General Knowledge question paper of the 2nd-grade teacher recruitment examination was found to be leaked, leading to the cancellation of the exam. It was later rescheduled for January 29.

Six people were arrested after the police conducted a raid at Saran's girlfriend's house in Jaipur. Rajasthan Police also busted a fake degree racket and seized degrees and mark sheets from more than four dozen fake universities, said a statement by the Jaipur Police Commissionerate, as per ANI.