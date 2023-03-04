An 18-year-old first-year engineering student at CMR Engineering College in Gundla Pochampally municipal limits collapsed suddenly and passed away from a cardiac arrest on Friday, March 3, adding to the rising number of cases of youngsters dying from heart-related issues. Sachin, the deceased, came to the college and was an engineering student there. He left the building after the lunch break and was seen walking down the corridors with another student. He collapsed and fell to the ground in a heap and was immediately rushed to the CMR Hospital, where he was pronounced dead by the doctors. He passed away from cardiac arrest, they confirmed, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

Living in Suchitra are his parents, who came from Rajasthan. The parents received the body from the college administration.

This week, the aftermentioned was the second repetitive incident. Similar to the case of the deceased Sachin who collapsed while walking, a private employee died in a similar cardiac arrest while playing badminton.



There was another incident similar to this where a youngster died of cardiac arrest. A 19-year-old boy died in the Adilabad district while dancing at a marriage function. Another young employee collapsed while playing badminton and never recovered, as reported by The New Indian Express.