Indian Institute of Science (IISc) has emerged as India's highest ranked university in Times Higher Education’s (THE) Asia University Rankings 2023 with 48th position.



As per a press release shared by the Times Higher Education group, India has one university in the top 50, four universities in the top 100 and 18 universities in the top 200 this year.



After IISc, second highest ranked university in India is JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research with 68th rank in Asia, the third highest is Shoolini University of Biotechnology and Management Sciences, which comes 77th, Mahatma Gandhi University, which is the fourth and last university under top 100 shared 95th rank with Xi’an Jiaotong University, China

Moreover, India stood in third place when it comes to having the highest number of rankings with 75 universities in the ranking list. The first place was reserved by Japan with 117 universities, followed by China (95).



About THE Rankings

Times Higher Education, a global data partner for higher education, released the 11th edition of THE’s Asia University Rankings, and this year 669 universities were ranked, up from 616 last year.



Thirty-one countries and regions have been represented in the rankings.



Tsinghua University in China has topped the ranking and has retained its top spot for the fourth year in a row. In second place is Peking University, in China, which is second for the fourth year in a row too. Taking third place is the National University of Singapore, which has also maintained its position for the fourth consecutive year.



Phil Baty, Times Higher Education’s Chief Global Affairs Officer, applauded the growth of India's education sector in the past decade.



"The very rapid growth of Indian universities willing to put themselves forward for assessment in the international rankings is very impressive, showing a real appetite to compete on a global stage and to benchmark against the very best in the Asian continent, and the world. The data shows an increasingly diverse and dynamic Indian higher education sector, with huge potential driven by the NEP reforms," he said in a press release.