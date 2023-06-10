The Congress government which assumed power in Karnataka recently ordered for a freeze on payment and orders by any department that were taken up during the previous BJP government. While this is common whenever the government changes, the decision has put students of Maharani’s Arts College For Women to wait further for new classrooms, stated a report in The New Indian Express.

Maharani’s Arts College For Women currently has 2,657 students pursuing undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) programmes and there are just 24 classrooms. The college authority had approached the collegiate education and following demand from the students, the previous government had assured to construct 30 new classrooms in the vacant space next to the college.

The file was moved during the previous BJP government and was in the process of issuing a work order as it was due for tender but got delayed due to the election code of conduct. The change in government and its decision to freeze orders and payments has now delayed the process further. With the new batch all set to join classes in July, it would be a challenge for college authorities to provide them with classrooms.

According to faculty members, Rs 17.5 crore was granted for the project under the SCP-TSP scheme of collegiate education and the Karnataka Housing Board was tasked to construct the classrooms.

“The plan was designed and the tender process was on. However, due to the election code of conduct, it was delayed and now we are told that the government has frozen all orders and this may delay it further. This will hit students severely and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who is from Mysuru, should look into the problem immediately and get this done at the priority level,” said a faculty member of the college.