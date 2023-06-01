A student hailing from Nailagiri in Balasore district of Odisha attempted suicide at her house on Wednesday, May 31. The reason was that she cleared the Plus Two examination in the second division instead of the first. She survived, stated a report in The New Indian Express.

Belonging to Simulia village under Nilagiri NAC, the Plus Two Science student attempted to take the extreme step after the Council of Higher Secondary Examination (CHSE) of Odisha announced the results of the examination. The family members of the 17-year-old student revealed that she was expecting to clear the exam with first division results.

After her attempt, the student was rushed to Nilagiri hospital and after that, she was moved to Fakir Mohan Medical College and Hospital (FM MCH) as it was noted that her condition was deteriorating. Laxman Mohal, her father, revealed that she was expecting to find a place in the first division as she was confident that she had prepared well.

However, when the results of the examinations were out, she was depressed while all the family members were occupied. It is then that she attempted suicide.

Students attempt suicide after exam results are declared; unfortunately not an uncommon factor

In Telangana, after the intermediate examination results were announced last month, over eight students died by suicide. In Andhra Pradesh, the number stood at nine.

If you are depressed or having suicidal thoughts, reach out to a loved one or contact the following helplines

Tele MANAS: 14416

Sangath: 011-41198666