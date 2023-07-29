Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has directed all affiliated colleges and educational institutions to ensure that e-cigarettes are not used or sold in and around their premises. SPPU Registrar Dr Prafulla Pawar issued a circular on Friday, July 28, in this regard.

The university's decision is based on a circular dated May 18, issued by the Education Directorate (Higher Education), asking varsities to prohibit the use of electronic cigarettes on the premises of educational institutes. The use of e-cigarettes is also prohibited as per the Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes Act, 2019, as mentioned in a report by PTI.

The SPPU circular stated that colleges and educational institutes are required to take necessary measures and hold a special campaign to ensure that e-cigarettes are neither sold nor used on their premises.

