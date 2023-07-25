The Students' Federation of India (SFI) staged an eight-hour-long statewide protest in Andhra Pradesh on Monday, July 24, advocating for free textbooks for intermediate students and essential education reforms.

The protest staged at Dharna Chowk in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh, was inaugurated by MLC KS Lakshmana Rao.

As per a report by The New Indian Express, Rao criticised the AP state government for not providing textbooks to students despite colleges being in session for over two months.

The protestors also stressed the urgency of resolving the issue, as students are facing difficulties in continuing their studies without essential study materials, TNIE added. They also demanded the continuation of the mid-day meal scheme for intermediate college students and the prompt filling of vacant teaching posts in government junior colleges to ensure quality education.

SFI State President K Prasannakumar warned the Andhra Pradesh government that failure to address these issues promptly would lead to mass agitation by students.

The protest also received support from former MLA MA Gafoor, Kula Vivaksha Porata Sangam (KVPS) State General Secretary Andra Maladri and women's union leader Asha, further amplifying the students' demands.

Moreover, SFI NTR District President M Someswara Rao, District Secretary CH Venkateswara Rao and others were present at the protest.