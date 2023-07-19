On Wednesday, July 19, a tragic incident came to light that occurred in Kayamkulam, Alappuzha, Kerala, where a 21-year-old activist of the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI), the youth wing of the ruling Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI(M)), was allegedly hacked to death by assailants. The victim, identified as Ambadi, was allegedly hacked to death by assailants in the coastal district, reports PTI.

According to the officer in charge of the Kayamkulam police station, the attack occurred on Tuesday evening after an initial argument between Ambadi and the alleged assailants. Barely half an hour after the argument, the two alleged assailants came on a two-wheeler and hacked the unsuspecting Ambadi in the neck, he told PTI.

"He died on the way to the hospital," the officer said, adding, "The inquest just got over and the body will be sent for post-mortem.”

The police have taken the two alleged assailants into custody, but no formal arrest has been made yet, states the report.

The authorities have filed a case under several sections of the Indian Penal Code, including murder (Section 302), attempted murder (Section 307), voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons (Section 324), criminal intimidation (Section 506), and common intention (Section 34).

"Only after further investigation can we know whether anyone else was also involved in the incident," said the officer