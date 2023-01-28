Published: 28th January 2023
Telangana issues guidelines for teacher transfer; online applications start today, January 28
Teachers with more than eight years of service in the same school will be transferred and online transfer applications will be accessible from January 28 to 30
According to the Telangana state government's guidelines which were issued, teachers who have worked in the same place for eight years or longer will be transferred. According to the rules, all transfers must be made through web counselling for each revenue district and current multi-zone, except for headmasters and teachers who are NCC officers.
After the end of the school year 2022-2023, the teachers will be released from their current position (April 23, 2023). On April 24, the teachers must report for work. Online transfer applications will be accessible from today, January 28 to January 30. Teachers will have the ability to use the edit button on their online application to fix any mistakes, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.
Headmasters and Headmistresses, Gr-II (Gazetted), who have served in a certain school for five years as of February 1, 2023, will be transferred automatically. As of February 1, 2023, those who have three years or less until retirement shall not be transferred unless they specifically request it. As of February 1, 2023, teachers who have served in a particular school for eight years must be compulsorily transferred. It was reiterated that no transfer will take place for instructors whose retirement date is on or after February 1, 2023, if they have not requested it.
The Headmasters Grade-II (Gazetted)/male teachers who are under 50 as of February 1, 2023, and who are employed in high schools for girls, shall be transferred. The criteria said that Headmaster Grade-II (Gazetted)/male teachers over 50 may be considered for posting to such schools if there are no Headmistress Grade-II (Gazetted)/women teachers available to serve in girl's high schools, as reported by The New Indian Express.