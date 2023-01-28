According to the Telangana state government's guidelines which were issued, teachers who have worked in the same place for eight years or longer will be transferred. According to the rules, all transfers must be made through web counselling for each revenue district and current multi-zone, except for headmasters and teachers who are NCC officers.

After the end of the school year 2022-2023, the teachers will be released from their current position (April 23, 2023). On April 24, the teachers must report for work. Online transfer applications will be accessible from today, January 28 to January 30. Teachers will have the ability to use the edit button on their online application to fix any mistakes, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.